Article
Leadership & Strategy

Bombardier expecting certification for its Global 7500 jet this month

By baddey dey`
May 19, 2020
undefined mins
Montreal’s Bombardier Inc is awaiting certification from Canada’s industry regulator, Transport Canada, to begin delivering its Global 7500 jet to its global customers
 
Reuters’ sources have said that this certification is expected by the end of the month, marking an important milestone for the development of Bombardier’s new business jet.
 
The Global 7500, formerly the Global 7000, is “on track to enter service this year”, according to Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch.
 
The jet will have a range of 7,700 nautical miles, exceeding the distance between such distant cities as Vancouver and Dubai.
 
Orders for the Global 7500 have reached capacity until 2021, and the jet is crucial to Bombardier’s future success following the sale of its majority stake in the CSeries commercial jetliner program to Airbus.
 
The Global 7500 will challenge Bombardier’s American rival Gulfstream Aerospace which currently dominates the market for long-range corporate jets.
 
See more:
 
 
Gulfstream received certification for its G500 jet from the Federal Aviation Administration this year, with approval for its G600 plane set to follow shortly.
 
One of Reuter’s sources said, “So far, there’s a broad expectation that it will happen by the end of the month, but the decision will be taken by Transport Canada”.
 
Further comment was not available from Bombardier or Transport Canada as the information remains confidential.
BombardierAerospaceManufacturingjetliner
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI