Boost company morale with these 3 affordable tips

As the head of a company, you most likely already know and understand how important it is to boost company morale. You want your employees to show up to the office in good spirits, excited and ready to work. And while you may believe that you need to reward hard work with raises and bonuses, you’re wrong.

It’s time to get creative and show your appreciation for your employees in a less expensive, more personalized manner!

RELATED TOPIC: How to recruit employees using social media

It’s true that your company may not be able to freely hand out raises and bonuses as much as they’re deserved. However, when an employee does go above and beyond the call of duty, he or she should be properly rewarded.

Originally reported by our sister brand Business Review Canada, we’ve put together a list of ways in which you can show gratitude for your worker’s hard work without spending a lot of money. After all, if you want to keep an easy, even environment at the office, then it’s very important to show each and every one of your employees that you appreciate them and the work that they are doing for the company.

The following tips are a great way to get started. If you have any of your own suggestions that have proven to be helpful, don’t be afraid to share them with us!

Do you care about your employees?

If you want your employees to believe that you care about them, then show that you actually do. For example, it’s important to recognize every single employee’s birthday. Not only birthdays, but take a (small) interest in their personal lives by sending gifts for new babies and weddings. In doing so, you will make your employees feel loved and valued as team family members and human beings.

Bottom line: If you want to make sure your employees are doing good work, then make sure they are happy and feel appreciated.

Do you recognize hard work?

If an employee is doing good work, tell them. Recognize individuals on your team who are doing hard work that stands out amongst clients. If you want your employees to do good work or strive to do better, then it’s important for them to feel that their efforts are being recognized. This recognition will only motive employees to go above and beyond.

Of course, don’t be afraid to give negative feedback—it’s how employees learn. However, when doing so, make sure it’s in private courters, one on one. Also, make sure your criticism is constructive, allowing the employee to recognize what he or she did wrong and how it can be fixed for future encounters.

Do you show your appreciation?

As mentioned, you may not be able to give employees bonuses or raises, so don’t be afraid to think outside the box. For example, consider giving away a massage each month. You can even reward employees by allowing top ones to work from home once a month, leave early on Fridays or by having a catered lunch at the office each month. These are just a few inexpensive ways to show your employees that you appreciate them.

Furthermore, don’t be afraid to have fun in (and out) of the office. Consider throwing summer parties with bonfires, holiday get-togethers and Friday afternoon happy hours. You want your employees to know that the success of the company couldn’t be possible without each and every one of them.

RELATED TOPIC: Why allowing your employees to telecommute is good for business

[SOURCE: Forbes]

Let's connect!