Article
Leadership & Strategy

BP Canada given green light to begin drilling off Nova Scotia’s coast

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canadian unit of British petroleum Canada has been given the go ahead by the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board (CNSOPB) to begin drilling for oil off east coast of Nova Scotia.

The company has started to do so with the Aspy D-11 exploration well, approximately 330km off the coast of Halifax - the first of the company’s wider planned Nova Scotia Basin Exploration Project.

See also:

The regulatory approval comes less than a year after BP Canada submitted its application to CNSOPB in September 2017.

The federal government in February 2017 stated that the project would not have any significant environmental impact, signaling that it would likely go ahead, later authorizing BP to carry out preparation for its drilling in April.

However, BP Canada and the government have both received criticism from environmental agencies due to the risk of an oil spill that the company’s activities may cause.

In response, BP have said they will responsibly take the appropriate measures to ensure that the safety of both the environment and its workers will be paramount throughout its regional drilling and exploration projects.

Nova ScotiaOil & GasBP Canada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI