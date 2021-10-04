Bradda plans a mining expansion involving Boart Longyear

The US-based exploration company, Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. has recently announced it will deploy a drilling contractor to follow up on one of its projects. In an effort to fast-track the sourcing of lithium in Arizona, it will put Boart Longyear’s sonic drilling expertise to work as early as Q4 this year. The sonic drilling will take place at Bradda’s Wikieup Project, adjacent to another resource site that is owned by Hawkstone Mining Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is focused on lithium mining projects in North American, with interests in sites in Central and Western Arizona, such as Burro Creek, Burro Creek West, and its Wikieup Project.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Charles FitzRoy says, ‘We are delighted to have engaged Boart Longyear to begin our fast-track sedimentary drilling programme at Wikieup. They have real pedigree when it comes to drilling in sedimentary deposits, and their sonic drilling technology is industry-leading, so we are very optimistic of efficient recoveries from this programme’.

‘We are excited to start drilling at our Wikieup Project, which is adjacent to Hawkstone’s Big Sandy asset and has a resource of 32.5Mt at 1,850ppm Li. Bradda is focussing a large part of its IPO budget at Wikieup’.

Once drilling commences at the Wikieup Project, the company will focus on three specific areas, which were highlighted by its geologists to be more lucrative for lithium mineralised clay. The acquisition of more land in the area—from 12.9 square kilometres to 29.3 square kilometres—is also likely to provide benefits as it targets more lithium deposits in the future. As the largest landholder in the area, Bradda is now conducting a geophysical programme at all of the sedimentary sites that it owns to further its scope for more projects.

He also explains how Boart Longyear will provide a more sustainable form of driving for soft materials. ‘The sonic drilling technique’s reduced water use and waste reduction make our operations much more sustainable, so this engagement aligns well with Bradda Head’s own commitment to sustainability and to supplying the EV revolution in the most environmental way possible’.



