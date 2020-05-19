Article
Leadership & Strategy

Bringing new opportunities to life at Kelowna General Hospital

By Sudarshan Sitaula
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

On September 28, 2015, Kelowna General Hospital opened the doors to a brand new Interior Heart and Surgical Centre. This $381 million LEED Gold-designed project was planned to significantly increase the volume and quality of care for patients and their families in British Columbia’s Okanagan region, as well as bolsters its relationship with the University of British Columbia’s Southern Medical Program as a clinical academic campus.

With a capacity of 16 operating rooms—including two rooms dedicated to cardiac surgery—and innovations in patient-centered care, British Columbia’s Interior Health Authority is working to bring that quality care to life at KGH in the months and years to come.

An ongoing effort comes to fruition

Nearly 10 years ago, Interior Health began its redevelopment project for Kelowna General Hospital.

“The focus of that was renewal of facilities, but also to transform it into a teaching hospital with cardiac surgery,” says Norma Malanowich, Chief Project Officer & Corporate Director of Capital Planning for Interior Health. “The finishing of the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre building provides a permanent home for cardiac surgery and the operating rooms that were part of that transformation.”

The four-story centre features pre- and post-operative care on its main floor, operating suites plus a cardiac surgery intensive care unit and post-anesthesia recovery room on the second floor, and its medical device reprocessing department on the third floor.

“All of the technology is state-of-the-art,” says Malanowich. Examples of this technology include… To learn more about innovations and improvements at Kelowna General Hospital, check out the whole article in this month’s Business Review USA and Canada

profileshealthcareKelowna General HospitalInterior Health Authority
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI