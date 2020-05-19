Article
BRUSA's Weekly News Roundup

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Amazon’s earnings have dropped 35 percent, but they still exceeded Wall Street expectations for the company’s first quarter – New York Times

The FCC will now require broadcast TV stations to post the ad rates they charge political candidates and advocacy groups – Associated Press

A AAA study shows that the yearly cost of owning and operating a sedan in the United States has increased by 1.9 percent, or $8,946 per year, based on 15,000 miles of annual driving – NJ Today

Ford has announced that it will offer 90,000 of its retired engineers and office workers a lump sum payment in lieu of regular pension checks – Forbes

An update to Dropbox now allows users to transfer photos more easily and accumulate more gigabytes of free online storage – Technology Digital

Now that holiday season buzz has worn off, US iPhone app downloads have fallen a sharp 30 percent from February – GigaOM

A new CDC study found that more than 40 million American workers get less than the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night – CBS News

Ferrero USA, the maker of popular chocolate-hazelnut spread Nutella, will have to pay $2.5 million to settle a California class-action lawsuit that claims the company’s ads suggesting Nutella is healthy are dangerous – CBC News

