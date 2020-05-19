Small business owners are still a bit pessimistic about the current state of business and its outlook for the next few months, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. – Bloomberg Businessweek

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s big announcements at WWDC 2012, in a handy 80 second, CliffsNotes-style video. –SlashGear

Skype has decided to start serving up audio calls with a side of giant display ads. The “Conversation Ads” will appear conspicuously inside the Skype calling window and are intended to spark discussion about brands amongst users. – Ars Technica

US states are forecasting that the upcoming budget year’s tax revenue will be the highest in five years. – Associated Press

A line of pizza vending machines that can prepare a “healthy genuine Italian pizza” from scratch in 2.5 minutes will make its way to several locations across the US. – Gawker

The Internet has obtained leaked presentation slides revealing Sprint’s plans to launch its own mobile wallet app called Sprint Touch Wallet. – MobileBurn

General Motors is closing its factory in Bochum, Germany as part of its efforts to boost its troubled European unit. This marks the first closing of a major German auto plant since World War II. – Wall Street Journal

A 23-year-old employee of Foxconn Technology Group—the contract manufacturer of most of the world’s Apple devices—jumped to his death from a company-rented apartment building in China this week. – Associated Press

Former billionaire Allen Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison for running a financial scheme that robbed investors of $7 billion. – Reuters