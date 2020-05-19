Article
Leadership & Strategy

BRUSA&#039;s Weekly News Roundup: June 15th Edition

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Small business owners are still a bit pessimistic about the current state of business and its outlook for the next few months, according to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business. – Bloomberg Businessweek

Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s big announcements at WWDC 2012, in a handy 80 second, CliffsNotes-style video. –SlashGear

Skype has decided to start serving up audio calls with a side of giant display ads. The “Conversation Ads” will appear conspicuously inside the Skype calling window and are intended to spark discussion about brands amongst users. – Ars Technica

 US states are forecasting that the upcoming budget year’s tax revenue will be the highest in five years.  – Associated Press

A line of pizza vending machines that can prepare a “healthy genuine Italian pizza” from scratch in 2.5 minutes will make its way to several locations across the US. – Gawker

The Internet has obtained leaked presentation slides revealing Sprint’s plans to launch its own mobile wallet app called Sprint Touch Wallet. – MobileBurn

General Motors is closing its factory in Bochum, Germany as part of its efforts to boost its troubled European unit. This marks the first closing of a major German auto plant since World War II. – Wall Street Journal

A 23-year-old employee of Foxconn Technology Group—the contract manufacturer of most of the world’s Apple devices—jumped to his death from a company-rented apartment building in China this week. – Associated Press

Former billionaire Allen Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison for running a financial scheme that robbed investors of $7 billion. – Reuters

AppleSkypeGeneral Motorssprint
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI