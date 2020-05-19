Article
Leadership & Strategy

BRUSA&#039;s Weekly News Roundup: May 11th Edition

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Phillip Morris International CFO Hermann Waldemer will retire in July and be succeeded by Jacek Olzak, the current president of the company’s European Union region. – Associated Press, via BusinessWeek

The price of oil has dropped to its lowest point of 2012 thanks to slowed investment and industrial production growth in China. – Associated Press, via DailyFinance

Groupon’s annual report included a letter from CEO Andrew Mason to shareholders that acknowledged the “bumpiness” the company has faced as a result of its rapid growth and outlined a plan to make Groupon “the operating system for local commerce.” – Fox Business

Sprint has announced plans for an improved 3G network, expanded push-to-talk capabilities and an impressive LTE 4G experience. – PC Mag

Bed Bath & Beyond is taking the ‘beyond’ sphere to the next level by purchasing Cost Plus Inc. for $495 million. – LA Times

Apple and Amazon both earned high marks on this year’s edition of ForeSee’s annual e-retailer customer satisfaction report, based on surveys filled out by customers. Microsoft, on the other hand, scored at a level ForeSee says risks “loyalty, recommendations, sales and market share to competitors who score higher.” – PC Mag

Procter & Gamble will move its global skin, cosmetics and personal-care unit from its Cincinnati headquarters to Singapore in order to tap into Asia’s rapidly-growing beauty market. – Wall Street Journal

The FDA may approve the first over-the-counter HIV test, which will allow for at-home testing without medical supervision. – Washington Post

AppleMicrosoftoil pricesAmazon
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI