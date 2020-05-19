Phillip Morris International CFO Hermann Waldemer will retire in July and be succeeded by Jacek Olzak, the current president of the company’s European Union region. – Associated Press, via BusinessWeek

The price of oil has dropped to its lowest point of 2012 thanks to slowed investment and industrial production growth in China. – Associated Press, via DailyFinance

Groupon’s annual report included a letter from CEO Andrew Mason to shareholders that acknowledged the “bumpiness” the company has faced as a result of its rapid growth and outlined a plan to make Groupon “the operating system for local commerce.” – Fox Business

Sprint has announced plans for an improved 3G network, expanded push-to-talk capabilities and an impressive LTE 4G experience. – PC Mag

Bed Bath & Beyond is taking the ‘beyond’ sphere to the next level by purchasing Cost Plus Inc. for $495 million. – LA Times

Apple and Amazon both earned high marks on this year’s edition of ForeSee’s annual e-retailer customer satisfaction report, based on surveys filled out by customers. Microsoft, on the other hand, scored at a level ForeSee says risks “loyalty, recommendations, sales and market share to competitors who score higher.” – PC Mag

Procter & Gamble will move its global skin, cosmetics and personal-care unit from its Cincinnati headquarters to Singapore in order to tap into Asia’s rapidly-growing beauty market. – Wall Street Journal

The FDA may approve the first over-the-counter HIV test, which will allow for at-home testing without medical supervision. – Washington Post