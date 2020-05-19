Textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after agreeing to eliminate $3.1 billion of debt. – Reuters

The employment issues aren’t just resigned for the younger generation—Labor Department figures show that the number of people still working past the age of 65 is at an all-time high. – NY Times

Google purchased phone manufacturer Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. for $12.5 billion. Google America President Dennis Woodside will be taking over for Sanjay Jha as CEO. – Businessweek

Comcast Corp., Time Warner Cable Inc., Cablevision Systems Corp., Bright House Networks LLC and Cox Communications Inc. have all agreed to give customers access to each other’s wireless Internet hot spots, marking the industry’s largest roaming agreement ever. – Wall Street Journal

Google-owned YouTube just celebrated its seventh birthday and announced that its users now upload 72 hours of video every minute, up from 48 hours last year. – GigaOM

Highly-anticipated Blizzard Entertainment video game Diablo 3 sold a record-breaking 3.5 million copies in its first 24 hours. – MSNBC

Apple, IBM, Mc Donald’s and Google snagged the top spots in Millward Brown’s annual BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands study. – Mac Daily News

How do you stack up against the average American CEO? A new study says the average CEO pay in 2011 hit nearly $10 million. – Huffington Post

Amazon’s shareholders meeting was disrupted by protesters upset with the company’s treatment of workers and support of a conservative exchange council. – Seattle Times