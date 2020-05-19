iPad owners rejoice! The Spotify app for iPad has arrived and it looks great. – LA Times

Research In Motion has admitted that its Australian operation was the culprit behind an anti-Apple flashmob that took place in Sydney last week. – Wall Street Journal

It’s no surprise that all businesses are hiring less, but apparently, even small businesses are now hiring at a slower rate than earlier this year. – Entrepreneur

More bad news: retail sales were less than impressive last month. – NY Times

It’s not all bleak, though—US applications for unemployment aid have dropped significantly. The decline is the biggest we’ve seen in almost a year. – Associated Press

New York’s subway stations will soon be outfitted with wireless Internet, making train delays bearable throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens. – Bloomberg

It looks like everybody who wants the Draw Something app already got it when it first came out—downloads of the game have dropped sharply. – CNET

A new cooperative program will make inexpensive health coverage available to Los Angeles’s approximate 75,000 illegal immigrant restaurant employees. – LA Times

Pepsi has resurrected the King of Pop. A new campaign deal with Michael Jackson’s estate means that Jackson’s image will appear on special edition cans, which will also include QR codes for downloading remixes of his hits. – NY Daily News

During a record-breaking auction in New York, Sotheby’s sold one of Edvard Munch’s four versions of “The Scream” for $119.9 million. – SF Gate

The always-eccentric Virgin Atlantic mastermind Sir Richard Branson commissioned four designers to design eerily-accurate ice cube molds of his own head. The Branson ice cubes celebrate Virgin’s new in-flight bars and will be served up on the airline’s Upper Class Suite flights throughout the month. – USA Today