Article
Leadership & Strategy

BRUSA&#039;s Weekly News Roundup: May 4th Edition

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

iPad owners rejoice! The Spotify app for iPad has arrived and it looks great. – LA Times

Research In Motion has admitted that its Australian operation was the culprit behind an anti-Apple flashmob that took place in Sydney last week. – Wall Street Journal

It’s no surprise that all businesses are hiring less, but apparently, even small businesses are now hiring at a slower rate than earlier this year. – Entrepreneur

More bad news: retail sales were less than impressive last month. – NY Times

It’s not all bleak, though—US applications for unemployment aid have dropped significantly. The decline is the biggest we’ve seen in almost a year. – Associated Press

New York’s subway stations will soon be outfitted with wireless Internet, making train delays bearable throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx and Queens. – Bloomberg

It looks like everybody who wants the Draw Something app already got it when it first came out—downloads of the game have dropped sharply. – CNET

A new cooperative program will make inexpensive health coverage available to Los Angeles’s approximate 75,000 illegal immigrant restaurant employees. – LA Times

Pepsi has resurrected the King of Pop. A new campaign deal with Michael Jackson’s estate means that Jackson’s image will appear on special edition cans, which will also include QR codes for downloading remixes of his hits. – NY Daily News

During a record-breaking auction in New York, Sotheby’s sold one of Edvard Munch’s four versions of “The Scream” for $119.9 million. – SF Gate

The always-eccentric Virgin Atlantic mastermind Sir Richard Branson commissioned four designers to design eerily-accurate ice cube molds of his own head. The Branson ice cubes celebrate Virgin’s new in-flight bars and will be served up on the airline’s Upper Class Suite flights throughout the month. – USA Today

Virgin AtlanticPepsiCoResearch In Motionhiring
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI