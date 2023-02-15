Can new CEO Kobza help Burger King reclaim second place?

Restaurant Brands, the owner of Burger King, will soon have a new CEO in the form of Joshua Kobza.

Kobza is set to take the helm from 1 March, replacing José Cil, who will remain with the company for an additional 12 months to assist in the transition.

The move sees Kobza step up from his current post of Chief Operating Officer, which he has held since 2019.

Restaurant Brands also posted healthy fourth quarter results on Tuesday (15 February), with a net income of US$336 million compared to US$262m a year earlier.