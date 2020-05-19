Article
Leadership & Strategy

Business Chief USA - December edition

By Brittany Hill
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Welcome to the December edition of Business Chief USA!

This month’s cover features Rashim Mogha, Global Head of Education Products, Automation Anywhere, discussing how the company is leading the way within the tech industry by employing more women within the company, resulting in a more diverse industry. 

Other leaders that feature in the magazine include Chris White, Deputy CISO at Interpublic Group who discusses talent shortages within the technology industry, automation solutions and how to ensure cybersecurity still allows for creative freedom. In addition, Gerardo Suarez Napolitano, CEO of Tuenti Ecuador, reflects on the evolving telecommunications industry as well as the company’s rapid growth and 100% digital offering. Thomas Novak, AVP of Digital Banking, Visions FCU, discussing the benefit of digital transformation within the organisation to become true advocates for its members.

In our leadership feature, we speak with Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President of Trianz, to discuss upcoming digital transformation trends within the IT service management industry. 

This month’s City Focus takes a closer look at the history and culture of Phoenix, Arizona and its adoption of autonomous vehicles. In addition, our Top 10 ranks the wealthiest individuals in the United States. 

Do you have a story to share? Please do not hesitate to get in touch and you could be featured in our next issue.

Enjoy the read!

Georgia Wilson
[email protected]

Technologysupply chainVodafonePhoenix
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI