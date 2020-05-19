Business Chief USA - January issue is now live!

Article
By Brittany Hill
May 19, 2020
Welcome to the January edition of Business Chief USA.

This month’s cover features Jason Lee, Sr. Director of International Supply Chain at Five Guys, discussing the company’s unique supply chain, and the globalisation and logistics challenges it has faced.

Other leaders that feature in the magazine include Savills’ Rick Drescher, Corporate Managing Director of Technical Services, and Ian Zilla, Executive Managing Director, both of whom discuss the company’s Critical Facilities Services and how its IT expertise has helped to build strong foundations for customer trust. In addition, we speak with Doug Walters, Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Resiliency Officer at The City of LA, who elaborates on some of the innovative approaches being used to create a more sustainable Los Angeles.

In our leadership feature, we speak to Juliette Rizallah, Chief Marketing Officer and cybersecurity expert at SailPoint, who goes into more detail on the impact that digital culture is having on the cybersecurity industry. 

This month’s City Focus takes a closer look at Atlanta, Georgia, and the businesses that are putting the city’s ecosystem on the map. In addition, our Top 10 looks at American businesses from Forbes’ Top 100 Digital Companies list, finding out precisely how they are disrupting the industry. 

Do you have a story to share? Please do not hesitate to get in touch and you could be featured in our next issue.

Enjoy the read! 

Georgia Wilson 

[email protected] 

Technology supply chain SailPoint Digital Transformation
