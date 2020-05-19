Article
Business conference run by Cirque du Soleil mixes creativity with commerce

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
The sixth edition of C2 Montreal business conference, founded by Cirque du Soleil, will run in less than two weeks. C2 will run its flagship event from 24 May- 26 May. 

The "creativity-meets-commerce" conference will take place over three unforgettable days and play host to 6,000 innovators, executives, global visionaries, creatives, entrepreneurial icons, social game changers.

This year's overarching theme is Ecosystems and their Evolutions as well as the first edition of the Artificial Intelligence Forum (which explores what an "AI-First" world means). C2 incorporates talks and panels with collaborative exercises such as braindateslabsworkshops and masterclasses.

From experiential lab Cake (wherein making a giant layered cake becomes a sensorial experience and features food artist Nico Fonseca ) to Chatbot view the C2 website for the full scope of the program.

"In a world of alternative facts and post truths, this might just be the most real conference you'll attend all year'', says Génifère Legrand, C2's Vice-President of Creation & Content. "Above and beyond the amazing show C2 is known to put on, attendees can look forward to gaining meaningful insights into what the future holds. As always, we challenge all participants to report back and share with us the most thought-provoking concepts they explored."

The sixth edition lineup of world-renowned speakers includes:

  • Tech legend Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder, Apple Computer and Chief Scientist, Primary Data
  • Video-game icon Jade Raymond, VP and Group General Manager, Motive Studios, Visceral Games and Star Wars at Electronic Arts
  • Digital risk-taker Linda BoffChief Marketing Officer, GE
  • Promoter of food and culture, Nicola Farinetti, CEO, Eataly USA
  • Content sensation Laura Henderson, SVP of Marketing, BuzzFeed
  • Alternate reality raconteur Tim Kring, Screenwriter and Television Producer
  • Patent humanitarian, Dean Kamen
    President, DEKA & Founder, FIRST
  • Time traveller Monika BielskyteCreative Strategist & Founder, ALLFUTUREEVERYTHING
  • Virtual world leader Ebbe Altberg, CEO, Linden Lab
  • Media dynamo, Randi Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Zuckerberg Media
  • Universal retailer Chris Burch, CEO, Burch Creative Capital
  • UFC World champion, Georges St-Pierre
    Mixed Martial Artist and UFC World Champion
  • Canadian Business Icon, Frank Giustra
    CEO, Fiore Group of Companies, Founder, Radcliffe Foundation, Founder, Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership, Founder, Lionsgate Entertainment
