Business conference run by Cirque du Soleil mixes creativity with commerce

The sixth edition of C2 Montreal business conference, founded by Cirque du Soleil, will run in less than two weeks. C2 will run its flagship event from 24 May- 26 May.

The "creativity-meets-commerce" conference will take place over three unforgettable days and play host to 6,000 innovators, executives, global visionaries, creatives, entrepreneurial icons, social game changers.

This year's overarching theme is Ecosystems and their Evolutions as well as the first edition of the Artificial Intelligence Forum (which explores what an "AI-First" world means). C2 incorporates talks and panels with collaborative exercises such as braindates, labs, workshops and masterclasses.

From experiential lab Cake (wherein making a giant layered cake becomes a sensorial experience and features food artist Nico Fonseca ) to Chatbot view the C2 website for the full scope of the program.

"In a world of alternative facts and post truths, this might just be the most real conference you'll attend all year'', says Génifère Legrand, C2's Vice-President of Creation & Content. "Above and beyond the amazing show C2 is known to put on, attendees can look forward to gaining meaningful insights into what the future holds. As always, we challenge all participants to report back and share with us the most thought-provoking concepts they explored."

The sixth edition lineup of world-renowned speakers includes: