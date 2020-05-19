Article
Business Review Canada magazine – October issue now available!

May 19, 2020
Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, Colliers International and Yum! Brands Canada all appear in the October edition of Business Review Canada magazine.

First up this month is a look into the tobacco industry and how it is continually looking to transform. Peter Luongo, Managing Director of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges, discusses how the company has transformed in recent times, especially regarding its smoke free product range.

Another transformative trend occurring in Canada is the advent of Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce giant which is looking to take on Amazon in the country. How will the battle between the online retail kings shape up? Lynley Oram investigates.

Our top 10 also goes big, this time charting the highest-paid bosses in Canada.

Further exclusive insights come from the worlds of construction and food, starting with real estate expert Colliers International.

Yum! Brands Canada completes the line-up as we take an in-depth look at the fortunes of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in the country. How are these well-respected franchises shaping up in Canada, and what investments are being made to ensure they grow their current market shares?

Amazon CanadaColliers InternationalRothmans Benson & Hedges
