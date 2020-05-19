Are you a leading executive in the Canadian marketplace? Do you have insight into your industry and want to share advice to fellow industry professionals? Are you launching a new product/service and want to get the word out? Business Review Canada is seeking contributor content.

We’re seeking media/press releases, story pitches and original or exclusive content that Business Review Canada can share with our readers, an audience made of C-Level executives in leading industries across Canada. Topics can range from leading business, advice and tips, technological innovation, marketing campaigns and practices, to travel and destination reviews.

Is your business expanding, opening a new facility, launching a new product, taking on more staff, reporting record profits, seeing success in the stock market? Business Review Canada would love to hear about it.

We’re excited to build new relationships that give in-depth insight into the Canadian business world. We’ll filter through the submissions and post the most relevant to our readers, working with contributors to benefit both in this content exchange relationship. All articles featured on Business Review Canada receive a wealth of social media marketing and will be featured on the site’s official Twitter, Facebook and Google Plus accounts.

Please feel free to send any submissions and pitches to [email protected]