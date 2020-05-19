Business Review USA is Heading to South By Southwest

Bright and early tomorrow morning, we’re jumping on a plane and heading to Austin, Texas for South By Southwest—one of the world’s biggest, most comprehensive and most insightful annual events.

South By Southwest (SXSW) is a music, film and interactive festival with a rich history that has played a significant role in the Austin and Texas economies and their culture. When it first started, solely as a music conference and festival in 1987, 700 people registered. Now, over 16,000 people flock from all corners of the earth to check it out. In 1994, SXSW responded to the burgeoning film and interactive industries and added conference components for both industries into the mix. Each year, approximately 32,000 registrants attend SXSW’s film and interactive events.

We’ll be among that crowd, right in the middle of all the action and will keep you informed about the latest information and news concerning everything your business needs to grow, including social networks, branding and marketing, new business, startups, the future of work and health and education.

Throughout the event we’ll get to hear keynote speeches from Ray Kurzweil, TIME Magazine’s Lev Grossman, and Code for America Executive Director Jennifer Pahlka, among others, and share their insights all along the way.

The list of speakers for SXSW is always massive and incredibly adept, but we’re most looking forward to attending presentations by New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson, Spotify Marketing Director Dave Altarescu, Heidi Ambler and Luis Benitez from IBM and Cisco Systems Social Media Marketing Director Jeanette Gibson.

“SXSW's original goal was to create an event that would act as a tool for creative people and the companies they work with to develop their careers, to bring together people from a wide area to meet and share ideas,” SXSW says. “That continues to be the goal today whether it is music, film or the internet. And Austin continues to be the perfect location.”

For more information and a full list of events and presenters, visit www.sxsw.com

