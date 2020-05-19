Article
Leadership & Strategy

Business Review USA – November edition now available

By teleteria
May 19, 2020
The November issue of Business Review USA magazine is now live and free to read, featuring exclusive insights from Terracon, DavisREED and New Century Health.

First up is a look at how the US military is going solar, chiefly with the installation of what is Florida’s largest solar plant on its lands. Coronal Energy is behind the project, and Chief Commercial Officer Danny Van Clief talks about how the work unfolded.

Following this is a visit to Thailand and its government’s Board of Investment. Business Review USA travelled to the country to see how it is attempting to lure America’s biggest and best businesses to drive economic growth in its up and coming Eastern Economic Corridor.   

A number of other exclusive insights and interviews span industries from energy and construction to supply chain and healthcare. Terracon, DavisREED, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Manatee County Utilities, Education Corporation of America and New Century Health all discuss their latest plans and ambitions.

Finally, a nod to our top 10, which this month looks at the business of sport. Find out which franchises are the most valuable around.

Terracon DavisREED New Century Health US military
