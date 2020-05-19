Business Review USA Weekly Round Up

Animated Infographic: Tablets Boost Sales Productivity

This 90-second animated infographic explains why tablets might help your seals team increase productivity and profits.

CSO insights reported more than 90 percent of sales organizations invested in tablets as their newest sales tool, with over 70 percent claiming they have achieved a positive ROI from the investment. Mobile devices are popping up everywhere and we think they’re here to stay.

Tablets provide the sales team with effective marketing materials so the reps do not have to waste time creating their own. Only 47 percent of marketing executives say that have a strong relationship when the sales staff when it comes to creating content for marketing purposes. Tablets allows the marketing department to deploy interactive marketing materials to sales staff so they can spend more time selling and less time creating their own marketing collateral.

Sales Ops gain the ability to evaluate processes and tools in real-time. There is no longer a slow trickle of information from the field; sales managers will have the ability to monitor sales as they are entered in the tablet’s CRM by the sale team. Real-time information gives sales managers the opportunity to evaluate performance issues and providing coaching as they see who’s not following procedures.

Seven High-Paying Jobs That Don't Require A College Degree

These high-paying jobs only require a high school diploma.

Yahoo reported seven high-paying jobs you can get without a college degree. Close to a third of the adult U.S. population has a college degree. In today’s economy it no longer guarantees a job, as it used to, however graduation from college is generally a prerequisite for many high-paying jobs

LinkedIn for the Next Generation

LinkedIn lowered its minimum age to 14, preparing the next generation of young hopefuls to enter the workforce.

With more than 200 million members, LinkedIn is an invaluable resource for companies and professionals. LinkedIn allows employers to post job opportunities and recruit potential employees through the site. Job seekers can upload resumes, connect with coworkers and peers and discuss industry news and trends.

With a required minimum age of 18, LinkedIn used to be reserved for adults entering the job market. But now, the network’s services are available to much younger users. LinkedIn recently dropped its age limit to 14 for users in the U.S.

Coca-Cola Launches Healthy Soda: Coca-Cola Life

The beverage giant makes an attempt to "go green."

Coca-Cola just launched a more natural version of its high calorie soda called Coca-Cola Life, in Argentina. The green packaging and clever marketing campaign boasts the 60 percent reduction in calories makes the normally unhealthy drink, much healthier.

The soda is sweetened with Stevia, a natural alternative to the high-fructose corn syrup that is normally found in coke products. Stevia is extracted from plants native to South America.

Barnes & Noble Profits Fall

The book store lost $87 million in the most recent quarter.

On Tuesday, America’s favorite book seller announced that it lost $87 million in the most recent quarter. 75 percent of its total revenue is retail revenue, which dropped 9.9 percent. Barnes & Noble also stated that Leonard Riggio, its chairman and largest shareholder, dropped his endeavor to buy the retail side of the business. The Nook side of the business was down 20.2 percent, and the actual sales of the device itself are down 23 percent.



