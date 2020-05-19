The Business Review USA Weekly Roundup: September 2

Yahoo's Logo Makeover

After waiting for 30 days, the new logo is revealed

To accompany its site improvements, Yahoo just deployed a chic new logo replacing the cartoon-like logo it had for years. The previous Yahoo Logo was designed and launched in 2009.

"We wanted a logo that stayed true to our roots (whimsical, purple, with an exclamation point) yet embraced the evolution of our products," Yahoo Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Savitt announced on Yahoo's Tumblr this morning.

The logo is still Yahoo’s signature purple and still toting the signature exclamation point, but the font is different and notably more professional.

In a clever marketing campaign, Yahoo displayed different logos on its homepage for 30 days to see what people liked best. The new logo was the best out of the other 29 options that Yahoo displayed.

Polar, an app that lets you compare two photos and vote on them, says that according to its research, the logo Yahoo displayed on the 10th day of the marketing project proved to be the most popular. The company launched a website that allowed people to vote on the new logos vs. the old logo.

But the new logo is not the only change in recent months. It is introduced as the company has made a series of sweeping changes in the past year. Marissa Mayer took over as CEO of Yahoo in July 2012 and has made several improvements to Yahoo's products, including Flickr and Yahoo.com. She has also bought a number of start-ups in the past year, including Tumblr for more than a $1 billion.

