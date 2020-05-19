The Business Review USA Weekly Roundup: September 2
After waiting for 30 days, the new logo is revealed
To accompany its site improvements, Yahoo just deployed a chic new logo replacing the cartoon-like logo it had for years. The previous Yahoo Logo was designed and launched in 2009.
"We wanted a logo that stayed true to our roots (whimsical, purple, with an exclamation point) yet embraced the evolution of our products," Yahoo Chief Marketing Officer Kathy Savitt announced on Yahoo's Tumblr this morning.
The logo is still Yahoo’s signature purple and still toting the signature exclamation point, but the font is different and notably more professional.
In a clever marketing campaign, Yahoo displayed different logos on its homepage for 30 days to see what people liked best. The new logo was the best out of the other 29 options that Yahoo displayed.
Polar, an app that lets you compare two photos and vote on them, says that according to its research, the logo Yahoo displayed on the 10th day of the marketing project proved to be the most popular. The company launched a website that allowed people to vote on the new logos vs. the old logo.
But the new logo is not the only change in recent months. It is introduced as the company has made a series of sweeping changes in the past year. Marissa Mayer took over as CEO of Yahoo in July 2012 and has made several improvements to Yahoo's products, including Flickr and Yahoo.com. She has also bought a number of start-ups in the past year, including Tumblr for more than a $1 billion.
Sizing Up the U.S. Housing Market Heading into 2014
Just one year ago, Americans were worried that the weak housing market would hinder economic recovery. One year later, it is a whole different story.
The housing market in the U.S. has grown stronger than expected, and it is one of the key factors that is paving the way toward economic stability. While this is a great cause for optimism, some home buyers and sellers, investors and industry experts are becoming concerned about the sustainability of the revival.
Here is a look at how the U.S. housing market is forecasted to fare over the rest of the year as the clock ticks toward 2014.
Microsoft To Acquire Nokia Devices & Services Business
Microsoft and Nokia announced today that Microsoft will purchased all of Nokia’s Devices and Services Business, license Nokia’s patents, and license to use Nokia’s mapping services.
Microsoft is said to pay $5 billion for the acquisition and $2 billion in patent license, for a $7 billion total cost. The acquisition is said to close the first quarter of 2014, upon approval by Nokia’s shareholders, regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.