Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canada added 54,000 jobs in December

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Good news for the new year: Canada has built up over 50,000 jobs in December, which brings the total for 2016 to 214,000. According to Statistics Canada, the economy actually added 81,000 full-time jobs during the month. This number was offset by a loss of 27,000 part-time positions.

Economists were expecting a slight loss of jobs during December, so the results were a positive surprise.

More people were looking for work, so the unemployment rate ticked to 6.9 percent. Derek Holt at Scotiabank said: “Faster entry into the job market in search of employment while still getting a robust employment gain is a win-win for the economy. Recall that a criticism of last year's job gains had been that they were all part-time in nature.  Not any longer!"

Furthermore, the year 2016 was the best for job creation in Canada since 2012, the data agency said. "The provincial gains were nicely spread out, with eight of the 10 posting jobs increases in December," economist Doug Porter at the Bank of Montreal. "Quebec and B.C. were notably strong, but Ontario and, yes, even Alberta chipped in with decent gains as well." 

 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the January 2017 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

SOURCE: [CBC News]

 

EmploymentJobs
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI