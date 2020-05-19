Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canada announces consultation on plain tobacco packaging

By sarahbaeb baeb
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canadian government has announced a public consultation on introducing plain packaging for tobacco products, in a bid to reduce the 4.2 million smokers in the country.

Jane Philpott, Minister of Health, said: "I don't believe tobacco companies should be allowed to build brand loyalty with children, for a product that could kill them. Research shows that plain packaging of tobacco products is an effective way to deter people from starting to smoke and will bolster our efforts to reduce tobacco use in Canada. Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death and disease in Canada, and we are committed to fighting this issue from all sides." 

Over five million Canadian still use tobacco, and tobacco use costs almost $4.4 billion in annual direct health care costs in Canada. Australia and the UK have already brought in plain packaging for cigarettes and tobacco products.

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

 

plain tobacco packagingCanadian governmentJane Philpott Minister of Health
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI