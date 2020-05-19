Canada Goose opens new store with a built-in cold room

New store opened in the Mall of America lets customers test out their jackets in sub-zero conditions

During a visit to a sporting event at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Dan Reiss, Chief Executive of the Toronto-based, high-end outdoor clothing brand, experienced -6 degrees conditions and a windchill factor of -25 degrees. It was these conditions, said Reiss, that led him to realise the Twin Cities would be a perfect location for Canada Goose (CG) to launch its next store.

Consequently, the company opened its newest store in the Mall of America on 19 September 2019 – its fifth in the US and 16th across the globe. Of the opening, Reiss said: “Being there then truly cemented my belief that it was the right place for us to be. Consumers don’t let the weather stop them here and now have the product to empower them to do so. It’s a great spot for a global brand like us.”

The new Mall of America store will boast a cold room that sits at a standing temperature of -13 degrees Fahrenheit, or -25 degrees Celsius, and can even simulate wind conditions. This innovative new retail technology has been designed to let shoppers experience the protection offered by the coat in real-life conditions.

This is not the first cold room that consumers have been able to access through one of Canada Goose’s branded stores. The first was rolled out in Tokyo, where CG also saw success with their Nomad campaign which examined Japan’s relationship with rain – which is has 50 words for. The first store in Tokyo was constructed two years ago with subsequent installations in Short Hills, New Jersey, Boston and Montreal. With the companies revenue increasing by 77% over the past three years and with innovative solutions to advertising and relationships to consumers it is sure to have an impact in Minneapolis.