Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canada Goose opens new store with a built-in cold room

By pauline cameron
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

New store opened in the Mall of America lets customers test out their jackets in sub-zero conditions

During a visit to a sporting event at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Dan Reiss, Chief Executive of the Toronto-based, high-end outdoor clothing brand, experienced -6 degrees conditions and a windchill factor of -25 degrees. It was these conditions, said Reiss, that led him to realise the Twin Cities would be a perfect location for Canada Goose (CG) to launch its next store.

Consequently, the company opened its newest store in the Mall of America on 19 September 2019 – its fifth in the US and 16th across the globe. Of the opening, Reiss said: “Being there then truly cemented my belief that it was the right place for us to be. Consumers don’t let the weather stop them here and now have the product to empower them to do so. It’s a great spot for a global brand like us.”

SEE ALSO

The new Mall of America store will boast a cold room that sits at a standing temperature of -13 degrees Fahrenheit, or -25 degrees Celsius, and can even simulate wind conditions. This innovative new retail technology has been designed to let shoppers experience the protection offered by the coat in real-life conditions.

This is not the first cold room that consumers have been able to access through one of Canada Goose’s branded stores. The first was rolled out in Tokyo, where CG also saw success with their Nomad campaign which examined Japan’s relationship with rain – which is has 50 words for. The first store in Tokyo was constructed two years ago with subsequent installations in Short Hills, New Jersey, Boston and Montreal. With the companies revenue increasing by 77% over the past three years and with innovative solutions to advertising and relationships to consumers it is sure to have an impact in Minneapolis.

CanadaCanada Goose
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI