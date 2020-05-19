Canada News Roundup for June 4-8

Business Review Canada has gathered some of the week’s top business and world stories.

On Monday, the Black Out Speak Out Internet protest caused many websites like the NRDC and Sierra Club to be rendered in black and white to bring national attention to concerns over the repercussions of Bill C-38.

Canada’s food market suffers a potato shortage-via the Wall Street Journal.

Luke Magnotta has been arrested in Germany-on charges of killing, dismembering, and eating Jun Lin.-via Huffington Post.

As Syria finally agrees to allow U.N. aid workers into the country, the massacre of 78 people in the village of Qubeir underscores the violent and out-of-control nature of the conflict between rebels and the Bashar al-Assad’s government.-via Reuters.

Up to 3,000 barrels of crude have leaked into the Red Deer River in Alberta-via Reuters.

Spain is expected to ask for EU aid this Saturday in the latest development of the EU Crisis saga-via the Toronto Star.

Worries over Chinese trade and manufacturing slowing causes the TSX to drop going into the weekend-via the Toronto Star.