Canada Ranks High In Quality of Life Satisfaction

The OECD Better Life Initiative unveiled today its interactive index, comparing lives across 34 countries, based on 11 dimensions, that aims to measure people’s well-being and progress. Results show that Canada ranks at the top of most dimensions, reaching 2nd in Life Satisfaction—only second to Denmark.

Performing exceptionally in measures of well being, Canada ranks among the top countries in a large number of topics in the Better Life Index.

Specifically, results rank Canada higher than the OECD average in most subjects. Canadians rank first in housing, with 65 per cent of homes inhabited by the owners themselves. Other high ranking subjects were life expectancy, quality of education, reading literacy, employment and sense of community. Ranking at the top, 78 per cent of Canadians say they are satisfied with life and 80 per cent report having more positive experiences in an average day.

The topics in which Canada ranked lower were governance (especially in voter turnout), income and work-life balance.

The index, launched as part of OECD’s 50th Anniversary Forum and Ministerial celebrations in Paris, was created in 1961 to promote economic cooperation and growth.

“This index encapsulates the OECD at 50, pushing the boundaries of knowledge and understanding in a pioneering and innovative manner,” said OECD Secretary-General, Angel Gurría in a statement. “People around the world have wanted to go beyond GDP for some time. This index is designed for them. It has extraordinary potential to help us deliver better policies for better lives.”