Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canada revealed as second biggest arms dealer to the Middle East

By awrara ra
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Large numbers of armoured war vehicles being sold to Saudi Arabia has resulted in Canada becoming the second largest arms exporter to the Middle East.

Research by IHS Jane’s has placed Canada second only to the USA, having previously been the sixth-largest exporter. In 2015 the country sold $2.7 billion to the Middle East, a huge proportion of the total $3.11 billion of arms it sold to the world.

This revelation has drawn criticism to the Trudeau government, namely because of the dire human rights record in Saudi Arabia.

In response to questions asked by The Globe and Mail, a spokesperson for the government said: “The government of Canada remains firmly committed to introducing more transparency and rigour in export controls.”

The deal with Saudi Arabia for combat vehicles is reportedly worth around $15 billion. 

Follow @BizReviewCANADA

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review USA & Canada magazine

IHS Jane'sCanadian arms exports Saudi Arabia defence industry
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI