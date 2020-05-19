Article
Canada's top 10 entrepreneurial cities

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Which Canadian cities are best at sustaining entrepreneurial spirit ? In honour of small business week 2016, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business compiled a list of Canada’s most entrepreneurial communities for the Financial Post.

The survey ranks regions based on 14 indicators, including the number of self-employed people per total employed, business establishments per capita, business property tax rates and overall optimism. We bring you the top 10 out of the Financial Post’s large city Rankings.

1. Calgary periphery

Presence: 13.9 percent

Perspective: 16.5 percent

Policy:  33.1 percent

Total Score: 63.5

2. Kelowna

Presence: 17.6 percent

Perspective: 25.5 percent

Policy:  28.9 percent

Total Score: 72.0 percent

3. Edmonton periphery

Presence: 11.5 percent

Perspective: 13.0 percent

Policy:  35.3 percent

Total Score: 59.8 percent

4. Saskatoon

Presence: 9.3 percent

Perspective: 15.8 percent

Policy:  32.3 percent

Total Score: 57.4 percent

5. Toronto periphery

Presence: 18.3 percent

Perspective: 20.0 percent

Policy:  30.8 percent

Total Score: 69.1 percent

6. Guelph

Presence: 13.0 percent

Perspective: 25.5 percent

Policy:  26.4 percent

Total Score: 64.8 percent

7. Barrie

Presence: 12.5 percent

Perspective: 29.1 percent

Policy:  27.1 percent

Total Score: 68.8 percent

8. Vancouver periphery

Presence: 18.3 percent

Perspective: 23.9 percent

Policy:  20.4 percent

Total Score: 62.6 percent

9. Regina

Presence: 7.8 percent

Perspective: 19.4 percent

Policy:  27.3 percent

Total Score: 54.5 percent

10. Moncton

Presence: 9.2 percent

Perspective: 24.2 percent

Policy:  26.9 percent

Total Score: 60.4 percent
 

Source: [Financial Post]

