Canada's top 10 entrepreneurial cities
Which Canadian cities are best at sustaining entrepreneurial spirit ? In honour of small business week 2016, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business compiled a list of Canada’s most entrepreneurial communities for the Financial Post.
The survey ranks regions based on 14 indicators, including the number of self-employed people per total employed, business establishments per capita, business property tax rates and overall optimism. We bring you the top 10 out of the Financial Post’s large city Rankings.
1. Calgary periphery
Presence: 13.9 percent
Perspective: 16.5 percent
Policy: 33.1 percent
Total Score: 63.5
2. Kelowna
Presence: 17.6 percent
Perspective: 25.5 percent
Policy: 28.9 percent
Total Score: 72.0 percent
3. Edmonton periphery
Presence: 11.5 percent
Perspective: 13.0 percent
Policy: 35.3 percent
Total Score: 59.8 percent
4. Saskatoon
Presence: 9.3 percent
Perspective: 15.8 percent
Policy: 32.3 percent
Total Score: 57.4 percent
5. Toronto periphery
Presence: 18.3 percent
Perspective: 20.0 percent
Policy: 30.8 percent
Total Score: 69.1 percent
6. Guelph
Presence: 13.0 percent
Perspective: 25.5 percent
Policy: 26.4 percent
Total Score: 64.8 percent
7. Barrie
Presence: 12.5 percent
Perspective: 29.1 percent
Policy: 27.1 percent
Total Score: 68.8 percent
8. Vancouver periphery
Presence: 18.3 percent
Perspective: 23.9 percent
Policy: 20.4 percent
Total Score: 62.6 percent
9. Regina
Presence: 7.8 percent
Perspective: 19.4 percent
Policy: 27.3 percent
Total Score: 54.5 percent
10. Moncton
Presence: 9.2 percent
Perspective: 24.2 percent
Policy: 26.9 percent
Total Score: 60.4 percent
Source: [Financial Post]