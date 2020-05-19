Canada's Top 40 Under 40 - which industries are best represented?
Canada’s most influential young leaders have been recognised in Caldwell Partners’ 2017 Top 40 Under 40 list.
The collection includes success stories from the boardroom as well as leading minds from the technological and medical sectors, plus one multiple Olympic medallist.
An advisory board that included the likes of CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig, WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky and FirstEnergy co- founder W. Brett Wilson voted on the individual recipients.
Which industries are best represented, however? Here we list the three sectors with the most leaders on the 2017 Top 40 Under 40 list.
IT/Technology – 8
The IT/Technology sector comes out on top with eight inspiring young minds making the top 40:
Melody Adhami - Plastic Mobile
Sachin Aggarwal - Think Research
Tariq Fancy – The Rumie Initiative
Bilal Khan – OneEleven
Tony Lourakis – Fleet Complete
Hossein Rahnama – FlyBits Inc., Ryerson Univerity & MIT Media Lab
Joshua Simair – Skip the Dishes
Matt Switzer – Hootsuite
Financial Services – 7
Finishing a close second in the Financial Services industry with seven leaders earning their places on the list:
Foteini Agrafioti – RBC
Ian Crosby – Bench
Paul Desmarais III – Power Corporation of Canada
Avik Dey – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Brad Katsuyama – IEX Group
Thomas Park – Business Development Bank of Canada, BDC Capital
Irfhan Rawji – Totem Capital Corporation
Consumer/Retail – 6
Third on the list, with six professionals represented, is the consumer/retail sector:
Corey Berman – Koru Distribution
Carinne Chambers-Saini – Diva International Inc.
Jonathan Ferrari – Goodfood Market Corp
Rachel Mielke – Hillberg & Berk Accessories Inc.
David Segal – DAVIDsTEA and Mad Radish
Kristen Wood – THE TEN SPOT beauty bars
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the selection of this year’s Top 40. Our team reviewed hundreds of packages submitted by outstanding nominees, each one unique and every one inspiring,” said Caldwell’s Managing Partner for Canada Elan Pratzer.
“It’s been a very exciting process. Canada has an impressive amount of innovative, creative, hard-working individuals who haven’t yet turned 40! As a country, we should all be extremely proud of our young leaders and feel very confident in Canada’s future.”
See also:
- ThredUp’s expansion into Canada is the natural next step, says CEO
- Ottawa-based Specific Range Solutions launches distracted driving app
- Business Review Canada magazine - June issue
- How can businesses maximise the returns of remote workTechnology & AI
- Kraft Heinz partners with Google to accelerate digital goalsTechnology & AI
- JP Morgan enters metaverse, eyes trillion-dollar opportunityTechnology & AI
- Meet the CEO: Ted Decker named Home Depot chief executiveLeadership & Strategy