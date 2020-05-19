Canada's Top 40 Under 40 - which industries are best represented?

Canada’s most influential young leaders have been recognised in Caldwell Partners’ 2017 Top 40 Under 40 list.

The collection includes success stories from the boardroom as well as leading minds from the technological and medical sectors, plus one multiple Olympic medallist.

An advisory board that included the likes of CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig, WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky and FirstEnergy co- founder W. Brett Wilson voted on the individual recipients.

Which industries are best represented, however? Here we list the three sectors with the most leaders on the 2017 Top 40 Under 40 list.

IT/Technology – 8

The IT/Technology sector comes out on top with eight inspiring young minds making the top 40:

Melody Adhami - Plastic Mobile

Sachin Aggarwal - Think Research

Tariq Fancy – The Rumie Initiative

Bilal Khan – OneEleven

Tony Lourakis – Fleet Complete

Hossein Rahnama – FlyBits Inc., Ryerson Univerity & MIT Media Lab

Joshua Simair – Skip the Dishes

Matt Switzer – Hootsuite

Financial Services – 7

Finishing a close second in the Financial Services industry with seven leaders earning their places on the list:

Foteini Agrafioti – RBC

Ian Crosby – Bench

Paul Desmarais III – Power Corporation of Canada

Avik Dey – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Brad Katsuyama – IEX Group

Thomas Park – Business Development Bank of Canada, BDC Capital

Irfhan Rawji – Totem Capital Corporation

Consumer/Retail – 6

Third on the list, with six professionals represented, is the consumer/retail sector:

Corey Berman – Koru Distribution

Carinne Chambers-Saini – Diva International Inc.

Jonathan Ferrari – Goodfood Market Corp

Rachel Mielke – Hillberg & Berk Accessories Inc.

David Segal – DAVIDsTEA and Mad Radish

Kristen Wood – THE TEN SPOT beauty bars

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the selection of this year’s Top 40. Our team reviewed hundreds of packages submitted by outstanding nominees, each one unique and every one inspiring,” said Caldwell’s Managing Partner for Canada Elan Pratzer.

“It’s been a very exciting process. Canada has an impressive amount of innovative, creative, hard-working individuals who haven’t yet turned 40! As a country, we should all be extremely proud of our young leaders and feel very confident in Canada’s future.”

See also: