Canadian Business Growth Fund appoints new CEO

By zaymalz malz
May 19, 2020
The Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF) has named its new CEO as George Rossolatos, a man with 20-years’ experience in private equity.

Rossolatos currently stands as the CEO of and significant shareholder in Avante Logixx Inc., a publicly traded security systems service company, tendering his resignation in line with his new appointment at CBGF.

"I'm honoured to help some of Canada's best and brightest entrepreneurs build their companies into tomorrow's industry leaders," said George Rossolatos.

"Canada's SMEs are the lifeblood of the Canadian economy as well as significant job creators. 

“Through the fund, we will have the opportunity to invest up to $1 billion in these companies over the next decade that will enable growth, foster talent and help businesses turn vision into reality."

Previous to his stint at Avante Logixx, Rossolatos acted as Partner and Co-founder of TorQuest Partners Inc. between 2002 and 2009, a Toronto-based investment services firm.

"We're delighted to have George Rossolatos agree to take on the role of CEO of the Canadian Business Growth Fund," said Barbara Hooper, Interim Co-Chair of CBGF.

"He brings strong experience from the private equity and investment industry, as well as exceptional leadership and a proven track record of building relationships with stakeholders.”

Rossolatos will assume the position on the 21 December 2017, appointed at the same time as Dale Ponder who was recently named as Chair of the Board for CBGF.

