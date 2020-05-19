Canadian companies look to steer clear of workplace injuries

Keeping employees and customers safe is a top priority for businesses all across Canada.

If your business wants to improve its safety standards, there are a few pointers to remember.

With workplace wellbeing in mind, here are a handful of ways to avoid injuries at your business:

Workplace injuries in Canada

Although your business puts the safety of its employees and customers first, accidents at the workplace can still happen.

In fact, according to a recent study by the Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada, nearly 250,000 workplace injuries take place in the country each year.

Of those injuries, more than 40,000 occur in the health and social service industry. Likewise, roughly 25,000 injuries take place in the Canadian construction industry. As for the retail and food/beverage industries, a whopping 35,000 injuries take place each year.

The types of injuries range from equipment-related to repetitive motion, but falls are one of the most common injuries for both employees and customers.

More than 35% of workplace injuries are due to slip and fall accidents. With numbers like this, it's more important than ever to make sure your business practices safety.

Ensure pathways are clear

As the following article looks at, the number one way your business can prevent personal injury, specifically falls, is by making sure all walkways are clear.

From wires and extension cords to uneven floor mats and fallen merchandise, clearing pathways and walkways is of the utmost importance.

As a business owner in Canada, seasonal weather and exterior walkways are also a major concern.

During the snowy season, make sure all pathways and sidewalks around your property are shoveled and salted.

Providing safe walkways in icy weather will help your business prevent slip and fall accidents with employees and customers.

Properly train employees

If your employees use heavy machinery or anything that could cause bodily harm, then it's your business's responsibility to conduct employee training.

Whether it's a crane, power drill, or fax machine, properly teaching your employees how to use workplace equipment will ensure their safety and the safety of those around them.

Regularly conduct safety checks

Having rules in place is one thing, but making sure those rules are followed is something else entirely.

Conducting regular safety checks and making sure all office equipment and facilities are in working order will help your business maintain a safe work environment.

Likewise, you should encourage your employees to report any unsafe work conditions to their department heads immediately.

Safety at the workplace is a team effort, especially for larger businesses with more extensive office spaces.

Have safety protocol in place

When an accident does occur, your business should have safety protocol in place.

If the accident results in a medical emergency, contacting medical personnel should be at the top of the safety protocol list.

However, for minor injuries, your business should have to protocols in place: one for employees and one for customers.

There are different steps and insurance requirements when a customer is injured as opposed to an employee. By having the right protocol on hand, your business can handle situations safely and accurately.

When it comes to workplace safety, your business and all businesses in Canada should keep the tips above in mind.

About the Author: Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including workplace safety and personal injury.

