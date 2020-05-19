Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canadian government invests $40mn, saves over 2,100 steel jobs

By nat blo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

This week, the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced a CAD$40mn investment in a $112.6mn project that will create 35 jobs and maintain more than 2,100 more in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Red Deer, Alberta.

According to a government press release, the investment will help EVRAZ North America Inc, the largest steel company in Western Canada, make a series of upgrades to its facilities across the region, increasing the company’s ability to compete in the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market while decreasing emissions and the overall carbon footprint of Canadian steel.

Goodale said: "We committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with Canadian steel workers and supporting the innovative, world-class products they produce. We are delivering. Our investment in EVRAZ will help strengthen the competitiveness of Regina's steel plant for years to come, maintain Canada's position in the global market and support middle-class jobs for Canadians."

SEE ALSO: 

In 2017, the Canadian steel industry employed more than 23,000 Canadians and contributed $4.2 billion to Canada's gross domestic product.

Bains said in a release that, "Canadian steel producers and workers form the economic backbone of communities across our country. In the face of unfair and unjust U.S. tariffs, our government is keeping its promise to support Canada's steel producers and their thousands of workers. This investment will support 2,100 jobs at EVRAZ and help it upgrade its facilities to become more competitive and expand its market reach."

ManufacturingEVRAZ North AmericaNavdeep BainsRalph Goodale
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI