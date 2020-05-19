Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canadian Government invests in MEG Energy

By gor goz
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Canadian federal government has announced it is to invest CA$8mn (US$5.95mn) in oil sands producer MEG energy.

The investment is part of the government’s $155mn “Clean Growth Program”, which seeks to invest in clean technology research and development in the energy, mining and forestry sectors.

The investment is specifically for a clean technology demonstration project which is said to have the potential to “cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent.”

SEE ALSO:

 

Amerjeet Sohi, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, said that the Canadian government “supports clean technology projects that are helping companies extract resources using less water and less energy, while emitting less pollution.” He continued by saying that “this is not just better for the environment — it’s a major competitive advantage that will create jobs and grow the economy."

The spirit of reducing emissions while simultaneously boosting economic output could also be seen in the words of Jeremy Gizen, Vice President of Subsurface Operations, Regulatory and Environment at MEG, who said that at MEG they believe they “have the potential to further reduce our environmental impact and enhance both the economic and social competitiveness of our product.”

EnergySustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI