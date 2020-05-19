Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canadian government unveils Better Buying initiatives to increase efficiency across $22bn of annual spending

By nat blo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

This week in Ottawa, Parliamentary Secretary Steven MacKinnon, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, unveiled the government’s new plan to revolutionise the Canadian government’s federal procurement process.

Federal departments and agencies across Canada reportedly purchase an average of CAD$22bn worth of goods and services in order to provide programs and municipal services to the country’s citizens.

SEE ALSO: 

The new procurement plan is intended to make federal procurement processes simpler, more efficient and more accessible for all suppliers and buyers. The series of initiatives, called Better Buying, includes the implementation of an electronic procurement solution, the development of enhanced tools to track and manage vendor performance, simplified contracts, updates made to the guide for procurement pricing, the establishment of an Accessibility Procurement Resource Centre, and projects to increase participation of under-represented groups and Indigenous-led businesses in federal procurement.

MacKinnon said at the Federal Supply Chain Summit in Ottawa: "Our government is creating a world-class, accessible procurement system to deliver better results for Canadians and make it easier for Canadian companies to do business with the government. Better Buying is our plan to enhance our procurement system and leverage federal purchasing power for the greater good."

 

Steven MacKinnonCarla QualtroughPublic Services and Procurement and AccessibilityBetter Buying
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI