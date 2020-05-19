Article
Leadership & Strategy

Canadian Natural Resumes Operations at Horizon

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) has announced that its synthetic crude oil sales have resumed from its Horizon Oil Sands operations in Northern Alberta.

Production was interrupted at Horizon on January 6th, 2011. A fire at the site’s upgrader, a bitumen to synthetic crude converter, caught fire and was engulfed in flames. The fire was contained to the site’s coker unit. The accident resulted in five workers injured and three hospitalized.

“Canadian Natural has comprehensive procedures and policies for all operation activities at Horizon and throughout the Company.  These policies are enforced to ensure that all safety, environmental and operational procedures and policies are strictly adhered to.  The investigation will determine if equipment malfunction or a break down in operating or maintenance practices occurred  causing this fire and if any changes need to be made.  We will immediately implement all changes or enhancements necessary to maintain the high levels of safety and environmental excellence that is expected at all of our operations,” said Steve Laut in a statement in February.

 

On August 16th, Canadian Natural was able to successfully and safely resume production at the Horizion site. Since then, production has been averaged to approximately 75,000 bbl/d of synthetic crude oil. Canadian Natural plans to bring the site to full capacity, 110,000 bbl/d of synthetic oil, by next week. Pipeline deliveries recommenced on August 18th.

Canadian Natural is a leading oil and natural gas producer based out of Calgary, Alberta. Operations for the company are mainly based in Western Canada, the UK portion of the North Sea and offshore West Africa. 

