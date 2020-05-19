Canadian Pacific Scores Five Year Contract with Canadian Tire

Canadian Pacific Railway announced today an agreement through 2017 with Canadian Tire. Handling Canadian Tire’s domestic container traffic, Canadian Pacific scores contract due to recent rail network enhancements.

“We’re delighted to renew our longstanding partnership with CP,” said Pat Sinnott, Executive Vice-President, Supply Chain and Technology, Canadian Tire Corporation. “We rely on rail extensively to get our goods to market. Rail is the most efficient and sustainable way to move our products and CP is a trusted partner that will enable us to continue to deliver products reliably to over 1,700 Canadian Tire, Mark’s and FGL Sports retail locations across the country.”

This contract will continue to build on the already successful and efficient Canadian Rail operations in servicing Canadian Tire stores throughout Canada.

“Our railway has been serving Canadian Tire, one of our largest intermodal customers, for more than eight decades and we will continue to execute on our solid operating plan to foster growth opportunities for both companies,” said Jane O’Hagan, CMO and EVP Marketing & Sales, Canadian Pacific.

Canadian Pacific is continuing its improvements to its rail network and has already started on a project to maximize efficiencies through a facility co-location strategy. This improvement will allow Canadian Pacific to further develop and deliver supply chain solutions to Canadian Tire and its growing retail business.