Canadian Tire to Launch Driving School in August

Canadian Tire announced last week its plans on providing new services to customers in its latest venture the “Canadian Tire Drivers Academy.” Giving consumers added benefits in attending the course, The Canadian Tire Drivers Academy is meant to become the most competitive and valuable driver training opportunities in Canada.

Expected to launch August 13th, the inaugural Canadian Tire Drivers Academy will launch in Toronto with other location opportunities in Ontario and across Canada currently being reviewed by Canadian Tire. What’s unique and beneficial about the Canadian Tire Drivers Academy is that not only will attendees learn from experienced and licensed driving instructors in the Chevrolet Cruze or Chevrolet Sonic, but also that students will receive hands-on car maintenance training from certified mechanics, putting new drivers ahead of the game in car maintenance. Additionally, graduates of the academy will receive a Canadian Tire Drivers Club Membership which includes complimentary Canadian Tire Roadside Assistance for one year as well as discounts on auto products and services.

"The Canadian Tire Drivers Academy is a natural extension of our 90-year history in the automotive parts and service business," said Allan MacDonald, Senior Vice President, Automotive at Canadian Tire. "This is a state-of-the-art driving school model that will give new drivers the tools they need to drive safely and help keep their car in good maintenance from day one."

Approved by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the Canadian Tire Drivers Academy is sure to prepare new drivers for the road ahead.