Canadian Tire to Offer Installation on Select Products

Beginning Sept. 30th one can benefit from Canadian Tire Home Services Corp. without having to leave the privacy of home. The services broaden from garage doors to central vacuums. The easy home installation service has officially been launched in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, London, Kingston and Edmonton.

"Canadians already turn to Canadian Tire for the products and services they need for everyday life," says Duncan Reith, Senior Vice President, Merchandising of Canadian Tire. "Now, in addition to providing the products, customers can also have trusted and dependable experts from Canadian Tire Home Services install them."

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of Business Review Canada

Not only does Canadian Tire show up at your door step, they now are launching a website for consumers to shop and purchase tires from according to The Globe and Mail.

Even though some of the “at home” services will start this Friday, customers can look forward to depend on Canadian Tire to arrange for the installation of central vacuums on October 15th, and in the not too distant future, air conditioning and heating.

"Customers want a one-stop shop where they can purchase the products they need and have the installation done with ease by a company they already know and trust," says Reith.

Reith is stating that marketing services are now changing to a “do-it-for-me” segment. Therefore, he proposes to keep his company on top of the updated marketing trends.

According to the Toronto Star, Reith states he wants to be competitive amongst other garage door services; starting with a straightforward installation fee of $120.