Capgemini acquires TCube Solutions and Idean

Capgemini, has announced the acquisitions of TCube Solutions, Inc., an an Insurance IT services firm, the largest independent service provider specializing in Duck Creek Technologies, and Idean, a fast-growing digital strategy and experience design consultancy, headquartered in Palo Alto, with additional studios in Austin, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Helsinki and Berlin.

The move fits into Capgemini’s growth strategy to accelerate the transition of its business portfolio, particularly in North America, and will reinforce the Group’s user-centered and digital-first experience design and strategy services, particularly in North America, in addition to extending its network of Digital studios; helping to meet growing customer demand for the Group’s end to end digital services.

“The acquisition of Idean is part of the Group’s growth strategy focused on innovation and digital particularly in North America,” comments Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini Group. “Idean’s Scandinavian design ethos and Silicon Valley mindset are a perfect fit to further enhance Capgemini’s progressive digital customer experience offerings.” Its team has been working for a wide array of US and European clients, including disruptive Bay Area start-ups, global tech leaders many of whom are west coast based, prominent brands in automotive and consumer electronics, and companies reinventing themselves for the digital era; clients include LG, Mercedes-Benz, Sony, Volkswagen, 23andMe, Airbus, Cole Haan, Ericsson, IBM, Intel, and Kesko.

TCube Solutions specializes in Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance software and services. Its offerings include integrated policy management, billing, claims operations, reinsurance management systems and data strategy capabilities. Established in 2007, TCube Solutions has built a 300-strong team meeting the systems integration and customer experience needs of insurance clients in North America and the UK.

“TCube Solutions prides itself on its deep domain expertise and the longevity of our customer relationships,” comments Sam McGuckin, President and CEO of TCube Solutions, who joins Capgemini. “Our joining Capgemini will enable its broader customer base to benefit from our established solutions and services, as well as provide TCube’s current customers the means to plan their transformational futures.”

“TCube Solutions’ growth trajectory and commitment to delivery makes it a natural fit for Capgemini,” said Thierry Delaporte, Group Executive Board Member, responsible for Financial Services at Capgemini. “Their market leading services and skill set in Duck Creek Technologies’ based offerings opens up new possibilities for Capgemini to address the needs of the insurance industry and our strategic client base worldwide. We are very pleased to welcome the TCube team and look forward to the positive impact of their deep industry experience and excellence in execution.”

“We have worked hard to build a strong team with key skills and expertise that are in great demand in today’s fast moving insurance market,” explains Sabyasachi Patnaik, Delivery Lead, TCube Solutions, who joins Capgemini. “As part of Capgemini we are looking forward to helping a much wider base of clients build more agile insurance services to enhance their customer experiences.”

Read the February issue of Business Review USA & Canada here