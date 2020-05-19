Carry-on bags still an issue for airlines - Could this change the way you travel?

Do you travel much? As reported earlier this year, the way you travel has been changed—and not for the better. In an attempt to ensure that flights take off on time and reach their destinations promptly, stricter rules have been enforced for carry-on bags. Specifically, your bag has to be a certain size or you will be ordered to check the bag.

While this isn’t necessarily a bad rule—who doesn’t want their plane to leave on time?—most passengers have attempted to squeeze as much as possible into a carry-on bag to avoid the expenses of checking a bag. Even the first bag checked is no longer free.

As it seems airlines are trying to get as much money as possible out of passengers, has travel been effected? And just how annoyed or confused are passengers over this newly enforced rule?

Travel hasn’t changed much yet. After all, it’s summer and many people are on holiday. Furthermore, many need a plane to reach their destination, meaning that even if you’re bothered by the carry-on rule, there’s not much you can do about it if you want to reach your destination.

However, airlines may still be making money, but customers are still confused and highly annoyed. Specifically, the new international campaign to standardize carry-on size appears to have created even more of a headache.

A new bag—Cabin OK—is believed to make life much simpler for passengers. This new bag is supposed to guarantee that passengers’ bag will be accepted as carry-on bags. Due to the fact that airlines across the globe have different size restrictions, this bag will help to ensure that passengers are in the clear.

Of course, passengers will have to purchase this bag. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in this new plan or bag.

