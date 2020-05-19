Article
Certiport Releases New Entrepreneurship and Small Business Certification

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
Certiport has launched the Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) Certification, the first product in the new Certiport Business Fundamentals Certification program.  The ESB exam is designed to test and validate foundation-level concepts and knowledge in entrepreneurship and small business management with a 50-minute exam covering topics such as: recognizing and evaluating opportunities, starting and operating a business, marketing and sales, and financial management.

“Every minute a new business is started in the US. and we saw a need in the marketplace for young people to master and validate the skills necessary for entrepreneurship success,” said Aaron Osmond, General Manager, Certiport. “The ESB certification will help hopeful entrepreneurs make the leap from business concept to reality by arming them with the skills required for starting and running a small business.”

ESB certification validates entrepreneurial concepts to prepare students who will pursue additional post-secondary training or those who elect to enter the small business sector immediately upon high school graduation. In addition, adding an industry-recognized certification will optimize entrepreneurship course effectiveness and classroom efficiency for teachers while strengthening programs and curricula.  The ESB exam is intended for use primarily in academic settings including secondary schools, vocational schools, community colleges and technical colleges.

The Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is dedicated to helping young people reap the benefits of entrepreneurial education as a pathway to career readiness and endorses the new ESB certification.  “Through entrepreneurship, young people discover that what they are learning in the classroom is relevant to the real world – whether they are starting a business or pursuing college and career,” said Shawn K. Osborne, President and CEO, NFTE.  “We are pleased to endorse the new ESB certification as a way to validate that individuals have learned essential entrepreneurship skills that will give them the tools to overcome adversity and address future personal, economic and global challenges.”

ESB exam content was developed by Certiport with the direction of an Advisory Board including individuals from the Louisiana Department of Education, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Consortium for Entrepreneurship Education, CareerSource North Central Florida, Mississippi Council of Economic Education, and Working in Support of Education. ESB certification will be administered through Certiport’s network of more than 14,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide.

