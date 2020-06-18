Article
Leadership & Strategy

CGPA devises route for the sustainable supply of medication

By William Girling
June 18, 2020
undefined mins
CGPA (Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association) has created a ‘blueprint’ to supply Canadians with sustainable medication...

CGPA (Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association) has created a ‘blueprint’ to supply Canadians with sustainable medication.

The blueprint, which is outlined in this report, forms an analysis of Canada’s domestic pharmaceutical capacity in a bid to ensure that prescription medications are always available to those citizens who require them.

Generic pharmaceuticals, which the CGPA represents, make up almost three-quarters of all Canadian prescriptions and the association wishes to ensure that these safe, effective and cheap medicines remain widely available to the nation.

Calling the COVID-19 pandemic a “wake-up call”, Jim Keon, President, stated that governments, health authorities and professionals should heed the warning of how quickly supply chains of vital resources can be disrupted:

“CGPA and its member companies are committed to working with governments and other stakeholders to apply the lessons that we have learned from the pandemic to make the prescription drug supply chain even stronger and more secure for Canadians.”

Strengthening Canadian supply chains

The report calls the strains caused by COVID-19 “unprecedented” and praises the tireless efforts of Canada’s generic pharmaceutical companies to plug the gap in meeting demand.

As such, it advocates a three-pronged solution to shore against a similar occurrence in the future:

  1. Strengthen and improve the Canadian pharmaceutical industry.
  2. Develop Canada’s standing in the international market/supply chain.
  3. Identify generic medicines that run in high demand and build a national stockpile to weather citizen’s needs during a crisis.

With regard to point 1, CGPA advises investment, convergence on national/international regulation alignment, sustainable pricing levels, enhance generic drug utilisation and developing a sustainable domestic market for Biosimilars (alternatives to widely-used drugs).

Taking up the challenge

Despite accounting for a disproportionate amount of the medicines dispensed in Canada (73%), only 19% of the CA$32bn spent by Canadians on prescription medications are for generic pharmaceuticals.

Although the country is at a significant advantage compared to other nations which must import all of their prescription medications, the COVID-19 crisis proves that there is no time to be complacent in today’s market.

“The resilience of Canada’s generic pharmaceutical industry has been tested by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are proud to have maintained Canadians’ access to the prescription drugs they need without major supply disruptions,” Keon added.

“Ensuring a sustainable supply of prescription medicines for Canadians must be a priority for federal and provincial governments as they consider the economic and health policies that will guide Canada into the future.”

CGPAPharmaceuticalsCanadacovid-19
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI