Cisco to acquire ThousandEyes enhancing network capabilities

In a recent announcement, Cisco details its intent to acquire ThousandEyes to enhance its network performance and monitoring capabilities.

By combining Cisco’s expertise in network and application performance with ThousandEyes’ visibility into the internet, the acquisition will provide customers with an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services.

Founded in 2010, ThousandEyes is Headquartered in San Francisco, and is a privately held Internet and Cloud intelligence platform for deep visibility and insight into the digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet.

With the last few years seeing a rapid acceleration of cloud adoption and the use of SaaS applications, as well as a reliance on the Internet and networks outside of enterprise control.

The industry will see an increase in dependence on the Internet and other third-party infrastructures, which has been intensified over the past several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to substantially reduced ability to predict, visualise and control operational behavior. As a result IT environments are often chaotic and unmanageable making issue resolution time consuming and could potentially have an impact on customer experience, brand reputation and revenue.

With this in mind the acquisition of ThousandEyes by Cisco, will bring together the strength of Cisco’s network and application performance, with ThousandEyes’ visibility into the Internet to provide an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services over the Internet.

This will allow organisations to pinpoint any issues so that they can improve the network and application performance across enterprise and cloud networks.

In addition the acquisition will help to empower enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation, by providing comprehensive visibility.

“I’m excited to welcome the ThousandEyes team to Cisco,” commented Todd Nightingale, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Enterprise Networking and Cloud. “The combination of Cisco and ThousandEyes will enable deeper and broader visibility to pin-point deficiencies and improve the network and application performance across all networks. This will give customers end-to-end visibility when accessing cloud applications, and Internet Intelligence will improve networking reliability and the overall application experience.”

Cisco plans to incorporate ThousandEyes’ capabilities across its core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios to enhance visibility.

The acquisition of ThousandEyes by Cisco is expected to close before the end of Cisco’s Q1 FY’21, and will join Cisco’s newly-formed Networking Services business unit, reporting to Todd Nightingale.

As part of Cisco Networking Services business unit, Mohit Lad -ThousandEyes CEO and co-founder - will take on the role of GM and Co-Founder of ThousandEyes, while Ricardo Oliveira, CTO will continue to drive product vision and innovation strategies for ThousandEyes.

SEE ALSO:

For more information on business topics in the United States and Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief North America.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Image source: Cisco