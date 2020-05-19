City of Oshawa Against Potential Ethanol Plant

The City of Oshawa needs help. An environmental assessment is currently underway to determine if an ethanol plant should be located at Oshawa Harbour. The City says that this assessment is being carried out despite City Council and Oshawa community opposition.

The ethanol refinery proposed for Oshawa would be the only ethanol plant positioned along Lake Ontario. The proposal suggests a location for the ethanol plant that is in proximity to Lakeview Park, near the Oshawa Community Museum and Archives, adjacent to Second Marsh, in proximity of the Montgomery Creek Provincially Significant Wetland and adjacent to the Oshawa portion of the Waterfront trail.

The proposed site is additionally on a 30.4 acre site which directly abuts the historical Gifford Hill. The proposed plant would include four grain silos that would stand 125 feet high, equivalent to four 12-story buildings, clearly a slight on Oshawa’s skyline.

The ethanol plant is estimated to produce 210 million litres of ethanol annually, a method that would require processing 525,000,000 kilograms of corn each year that would result in approximately 168,000,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emitted. Shipment of raw materials and end product from the plan is expected to generate 200 daily truck trips.

The City of Oshawa is asking for its 30 day commenting period on the Environmental Assessment Screening Report to extend to 90 days to fully analyze the situation.

The City of Oshawa is also asking residents to show their opposition by signing an Opposition Letter by July 27th. For more information and for access to the opposition letter, please click here.