CMS installation milestone celebrated at Bombardier’s Singapore facility

Bombardier, the Montreal based aerospace company, has announced a landmark installation milestone at its Singapore service centre.

The company’s Service Centre at the Seletar Aerospace Park in Singapore saw the installation of the Lufthansa Technik AG nice HD Cabin Management System (CMS) in a Global Express aircraft, the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region. The work was performed on behalf of a customer who wanted to update the aircraft’s existing CMS.

“This Global Express XRS customer sought a facility that had the ability to take on such an upgrade to enhance the customer experience,” said Simon Wayne, General Manager of the Singapore Service Centre. “The passenger control units for the nice HD system fit into the Global’s existing locations, which saved the customer time and money.”

The wider relevance of the news is in the increased capability of the Singapore site. As previously announced in February, the facility is quadrupling in size to reach an approximate 430,000 sq ft. Bombardier will use the facility to offer services to its range of Bombardier Global, Challenger and Learjet aircraft, offering maintenance, refurbishment and modification. The upgraded facility planned to open in 2020.

“This achievement underscores the outstanding engineering and maintenance teams that we have at the Singapore Service Centre serving our customers in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “Since opening in February 2014, the Singapore Centre has established itself as a centre of excellence for all types of retrofits, maintenance procedures and upgrades. With the expansion of this facility, we will continue to provide customers in the Asia-Pacific region with enhanced reliability and service options and create future opportunities to reach more achievements like this one.”