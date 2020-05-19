Article
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf takes on Aidan Hay

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
Southern California’s speciality coffee and tea retailer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, has appointed Aidan Hay as its new Senior Vice President of Retail Operations.

Previously the CEO & Director of Brotzeit, Hay will not be responsible for planning, organizing, directing, and controlling all activities of company-owned domestics operations. Hay also used to be VP of Global Operations for YUM Brands Inc., bringing to the table his skills and abilities in leadership and management. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf expects that Hay’s expertise will further the company’s reputation as a distinguished and respected American business.

John Fuller, President and CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, said: “We have earned a loyal and devoted following by not only offering our guests a welcoming store environment and premium products, but also by providing top of the line customer service. Aidan will continue to uphold our core values through building and leading a strong team that continues to have hands-on interactions with guests in the community. The knowledge gained from our guests ultimately contribute to the high standards we place on the company and achieving a Total Quality Experience at all The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf locations.”

 

