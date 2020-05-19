Concrete Walls Equal Canadian Success

In the construction sector, one of the shining stars for responsible practices is a company that champions concrete to replace wood walls. Industry specialists tell us that this all-Canadian Nudura system of pre-assembled, insulated concrete forms (ICFs) is a true win-win-win: homeowners get comfort and cost-reduction; builders get speed and efficiency on the job; and the environment gets to keep far more trees. Indeed, with so many advantages, many say that concrete should have been the standard wall-building method a long time ago. From nudura.com let's take a look at the efficiency and benefits:

Savings: Walls built with ICFs are proven to reduce energy bills up to 70 per cent; reduce greenhouse gas emissions; and reduce or eliminate exposure to mold, mildew and other indoor toxins. The net cost over time is comparable to that of owning a conventional home and the resale return is generally assured.

Energy Performance: Combined with other eco-construction methods, this concrete system will significantly reduce carbon emissions by lowering the amount of fossil fuels needed for heating and cooling.

Durability: Concrete is expected to stand the test of time. Due to high impact resistance, these concrete walls assure maximum safety in high wind areas. Fire resistance is also reported to be maximized at four hours.

Comfort: As opposed to wood frames, air gaps and thermal transfer are eliminated, which minimizes the potential for mould growth and draft. The end result is an airtight structure that enables the mechanical systems to heat, cool and ventilate the structure more efficiently, creating a healthier living and working environment.

Responsibility: Nudura materials are totally recyclable and the system is designed to create less waste (for landfill) during the construction process.

-- News Canada