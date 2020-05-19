Corby to produce hand sanitiser to help fight COVID-19

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited has announced that its Windsor-based Hiriam Walker & Sons Distillery will henceforth produce hand sanitiser.

Whilst the hand sanitiser market had experienced growth year-on-year (it was recently projected to be worth US$1.75bn by 2023), sales have noticeably spiked in recent months on account of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic increasing demand.

Now stepping in to bolster the flagging stores of product, the Hiriam Walker Distillery, which produces 180,000ltrs of alcohol per day, has decided to add sanitiser to its rostrum of products, which include the popular Canadian whisky J.P.Wiser.

When business helps the community

Far from adding the product as a lucrative business opportunity, Corby has decided to donate its hand sanitiser to areas where it is most needed within Windsor.

Patrick O'Driscoll, CEO, said "Corby is proud to support the efforts of the Canadian and Ontario governments and communities across the country in fighting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In coordination with local and senior levels of government, we are utilizing our production capacity and Windsor distillery to help provide hand sanitizer to areas where it is in need."

Corby is part of a growing movement within the Canadian brewing and distillation industry, which is seeking to turn its operations into a public service. Every individual and corporation can make an impact on turning the tide against coronavirus through collaboration.

Other companies following suit include Labatt’s brewery in Toronto and LB Distillers and Stumbletown Distilling in Saskatchewan.

"The health and safety of our employees – and our communities – is our top priority. In times like this, it is important that everyone, especially companies with strong Canadian roots, like ours, prioritize good corporate citizenship and step up in the name of the greater good.

“I am glad that we were able to form this public/private partnership and repurpose our spirits production facilities to meet a pressing need, concluded O’Driscoll.

