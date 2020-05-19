CRTC Creates Fund to Offset Participation Costs

The CRTC announced today the creation of the Canadian Broadcasting Participation Fund in an effort to offset participation costs for Canadians and consumer groups' participation in broadcasting proceedings.

“Each year, we hold dozens of public proceedings to gather views from the communications industry and the public,” said Leonard Katz, the CRTC’s Acting Chairman. “It is important that we receive a wide range of submissions to help shape our broadcasting decisions and policies. This new fund will help ensure that the voices of Canadians are heard through the participation of groups that represent their interests.”

The fund’s creation is a direct result of BCE’s purchase of CTVglobemedia in 2011. As a part of that purchase agreement the BCE committed $3 million toward the creation of the Canadian Broadcasting Participation Fund. In this process consumer groups were consulted of the needs of such a fund through a open consultation process.

The fund is also intended to appropriate money toward supporting groups in the research, analysis and advocacy of broadcasting proceedings issues with reports in English and French.

The fund’s monetary support should come into effect within the next 60 days. The CRTC is asking groups to include all costs incurred during such a time in the cost application.

The CRTC has an similar mechanism to support those individuals and groups who are interested in participating in the CRTC’s telecommunications proceedings.