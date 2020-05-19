Article
Darren Entwistle steps aside as CEO of Telus Corp.

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Darren Entwistle is stepping aside as president and CEO of Telus Corp., one of Canada's largest telecommunications companies. Joe Natale, one of the company’s veteran executives will be taking up the mantle effective May 8, when Telus holds in shareholders meeting.

Entwistle joined Telus in 2000 as CEO and will remain as executive chair of its board following the retirement of chairman Brian Canfield, who has spent 58 years with the corporation.

Natale joined Telus in 2003 as an executive vice-president. Since then he has been president of Telus Business Solutions and president of Telus Consumer Solutions. Since 2010, Natale has been chief commercial officer for Telus, based in Toronto.

“Joe is an exceptionally proven and highly capable leader,” Enwistle said in a statement Monday. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Joe and the Telus board as we strive to continuously create leading value for our investors, customers, team members and communities.”

