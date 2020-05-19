Article
Leadership & Strategy

The December edition of Business Review USA & Canada is LIVE

By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Read the new magazine here

 

This month's magazing features the story of Syntel, an expert in digital modernization led by CEO and President Nitin Rakesh. We discuss with him the story of the company, its unique innovations, and its ‘customer for life’ strategy. Also in this month’s edition is an opinion piece on the impact of the iPhone 7, and whether its creation is the next natural step or simply monopolization. 

As an unavoidable tribute to Christmas, our top 10 is a list of the best and most fondly-remembered American Christmas commercials to date.

December’s exclusive profiles include Texas Trust Union and its technological transformation, led by CIO Ron Dinwiddie; Acciona Aqua; G6 Hospitality LLC; Jones Lang Lassalle JJL; North American Power; PlanNet Design & Construction; and T5 Data Centers.

 

Enjoy this edition of our magazine, and join in the discussion: @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Business Review USA & Canada
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI